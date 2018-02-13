Man who pulled gun near Park City schools charged with disorderly conduct

The man who aimed a gun across a field on Park City School District's Kearns campus last fall is expected to enter a plea to disorderly conduct, an infraction, in the Summit County Justice Court on March 7.

According to a statement released from the Park City Attorney's Office Tuesday morning, the man was a parent who had walked his children to school. On the way home, he told law enforcement officials, he was "practicing his draw." He had a valid Utah concealed-carry permit and the gun was not loaded. Officials did not release the man's name, and information about the case was not available on the Utah courts online database.

The incident, which took place on Nov. 14, was reported around 9:30 a.m. when a student at Park City High School saw the man pointing a handgun across the open field between the high school and McPolin Elementary School. When the man noticed the student, he concealed the gun and walked away. The schools on the Kearns campus went into lockdown.

Law enforcement soon found the man and, in the statement, said that he was "very cooperative."

The statement said that it is fortunate that the incident "did not directly present an actual danger to the students in our community nor inadvertently become escalated by another armed third party or law enforcement."

It also reminds those with a concealed permit that any action with a gun must be in direct self-defense.