Marijuana detected at Park City High School

Marijuana was detected at Park City High School on Tuesday morning. The discovery of the drug was made during a routine search of the high school by the Utah Highway Patrol search team and its K9s, according to a statement from Park City School District.

The case has been referred to the Juvenile Court System. No further information about the number of students involved was provided.

The statement also reminded students and parents that possession of marijuana at school violates the district's Safe Schools policy. Violation of the policy could result in suspension and criminal charges. The search was unannounced to students and parents.