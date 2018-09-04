Marketplace: Clockwork Café opens third location off Bonanza Drive

When Ben Farquharson was 12 years old, he was sweeping floors, cleaning dishes and wiping down tables at The Pixie Deli near Santa Cruz, California. At 14, he was making sandwiches behind the deli counter. At 16, he was running the front and back end of the business.

Those years of experience left an impact on Farquharson and ultimately led him to launch a deli of his own years later in Park City. Recently, he opened the third location of Clockwork Café at 1650 Bonanza Drive.

Despite Farquharson's young apprenticeship, he did not immediately take steps to become a deli owner. He helped run the Pixie Deli before going to college, and then stepped in when needed during his summers off. But after graduation, he jumped into the wine and spirits industry.

He got married and started making visits to Park City after his father-in-law moved to the Utah ski town in 1996. Four years later, he and his wife followed.

"My passion for food and for quality is what has always led me to try to give it to the public. That has always been a big part of my life, being in the kitchen," Ben Farquharson, Clockwork Café

Farquharson said he loved the quality of life in Park City and its focus on families, but he missed the sandwiches from back home. After each sandwich he tried, he thought about how he could make it better.

Around that time, he said he was also growing frustrated with navigating the corporate business structure.

"That is when it came to my mind that I should do something on my own," he said. "When I saw an opportunity in the community to instill something out here, you know, I decided it was time to take a shot."

He opened the first location of Clockwork Café in Silver Summit in 2002 and built his reputation in the town. A couple years later, he opened a second Clockwork Café on Main Street, but closed the doors after 10 years.

In 2014, he took another shot at expanding and opened a location in the Tanger Outlets, which he said has been successful. Soon after, he started planning to expand again. When he heard that the Subway in Prospector was relocating, he jumped on the opportunity to move in.

After updating the roof and painting the interior, the newest Clockwork Café started serving up its deli fare in June.

Farquharson said that all of the locations share the same menu, which contains sandwiches inspired by those he served at the Pixie Deli as a boy.

He attributes several of his sandwiches to his mentor and owner of the Pixie Deli, as well as his "dedication to quality." He said that he owes a lot to the owner.

"She kept me busy in the summers and introduced me to what real food was," he said. "She opened my mind and opened my palette."

Now that he has a deli of his own, he is paying it forward by hiring teenagers to gain experience at a young age.

He is excited to be able to serve even more people in the Park City area with his third location. Sixteen years after opening his first café, he is still happy to fill people up with good, quality food.

Clockwork Café

1650 Bonanza Drive

435-649-0576