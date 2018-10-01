Marketplace: Longtime friends open Enlighten Wellness center in Park City

Assisting patients with severe physical ailments was fulfilling work for Misty Philbrick, but eventually seeing young and old people with health issues took a toll on her. Then she realized she might be able to have a greater impact on people's lives if she helped them before they were patients in a nursing center.

After nine years working as a marketing director and health educator involved with hospice care and home health, Philbrick left her career to become a certified yoga instructor and pursue her dream of opening a wellness center. Now, two years later, Enlighten Wellness is opening its doors.

Philbrick partnered with her longtime friend from high school, Tiffany Harrison, to launch the business. It offers yoga and fitness classes, massage therapy and energy healing. The grand opening was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 1.

Both Philbrick and Harrison have a passion for teaching. Harrison started teaching yoga after being introduced to the activity while pursuing a degree in modern dance in college. Then, she became certified in teaching backcountry yoga and other fitness classes, such as spinning. Philbrick specializes in teaching hot yoga.

"Every day we are helping somebody or changing somebody's life," Philbrick said.

Five years ago, Harrison started her own business called Wasatch Back Betty's — now Back Country Yogis — which took people outdoors to do yoga in nature. Harrison was teaching at different gyms and universities in Park City and Salt Lake City, looking for an opportunity to expand her offerings when she got a call from Philbrick.

"When she said she wanted to open up a studio, it made sense to team up," Harrison said.

The call came in March, and three months later Philbrick was given keys to the building at 1912 S. Sidewinder Drive. Construction quickly began.

Philbrick said the idea for the center was to take a holistic approach to health, and to help people find a balance in mind, body and spirit. While she was working at the skilled nursing center, she said she kept seeing people in their 30s and 40s with health issues that typically affect people in their 60s. The problem, she said, was that people were not taking care of themselves physically and mentally. She and Harrison want to change that with Enlighten Wellness. They also hope to help people prepare to be active outdoors, by working on wobble boards to practice standing on a stand-up paddleboard and working out on spinning bikes to prepare for biking outdoors.

But they want to do things differently than most gyms. Harrison said the classes will be small, with about six people in each. Plus, they want to have a calm and relaxing environment rather than a loud, in-your-face training experience.

"We want to create an amazing space filled with love and where people are welcome here," Philbrick said.

To accompany the classes, Philbrick and Harrison plan to host monthly or bi-monthly events about health and wellness and retreats where people participate in activities such as backcountry yoga. They have a handful of instructors and a massage therapist working at the center.

Philbrick said she has a big vision for the center, but she is confident it will serve people's needs. Already, she has taught some yoga classes in the studio to prepare for the grand opening. She said teaching in her own space presented a mix of emotions. It was relieving to see the space complete and overwhelming to know she had begun a new journey.

Enlighten Wellness

1912 S. Sidewinder Dr. #105

435-649-7413

enlighten-wellness.com