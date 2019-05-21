Marketplace: Former pro skier opens yoga and fitness studio in Coalville

Ashley Battersby recently opened a yoga and fitness studio in Coalville called State of Mind. She teaches yoga and other workout classes throughout the week.

Carolyn Webber Alder/Park Record

State of Mind

23 S. Main St., Coalville

stateofmindyogafitness@gmail.com

stateofmindyogafitness.com

Ashley Battersby knew her career as a professional skier was coming to a close, but she was clueless as to what she would do once she hung up her skis for good. Immersing herself in yoga, she thought, might help her discover her new identity. Little did she know yoga would come to mean much more.

After she completed yoga teacher training a couple years ago, Battersby opened her own yoga and fitness studio. The studio, called State of Mind, is located on Main Street in Coalville. She opened the doors on Feb. 1.

Battersby, who moved to Park City in 2002, was a professional slopestyle skier for 17 years. She competed as a U.S. freeskiing athlete and won top placements at prominent competitions like the X Games and Dew Tour. She started practicing yoga 13 years ago because she wanted to have better control over her breathing during skiing competitions. Yoga helped her focus on her breathing and stay calm before and during events, she said.

Then, after multiple knee injuries, Battersby started practicing yoga more to help her knees recover. Eventually, the injuries were too much for Battersby and she began to consider retiring. Whenever she thought about a life without slopestyle skiing, she felt lost.

“I didn’t know who I was without the ski title and label,” she said. “My whole life I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, that’s all I was. Without skiing, who am I?’”

She signed up for a yoga teacher training course so she could reflect on her life and her future. The training worked. By the end of it, she knew her next phase in life was to be a full-time yoga instructor. Battersby retired from skiing in 2015 and began teaching yoga in various studios around Park City. Then, last May, her dad planted the idea in her head about starting her own studio.

Her father owned a vacant storefront on Main Street in Coalville and offered to rent it to Battersby at a discounted rate. The space previously housed a karate studio and a physical therapy clinic, but it had been vacant for seven years.

Battersby had thought about opening a studio before, and she wanted to “bring movement to where it wasn’t.” Coalville, she said, had limited options for those wanting to work out in a gym.

She got to work renovating the space in June.

“Literally, the next month I’m in here scrubbing floors, laying out the floors, painting the whole place. Everything,” she said.

She decided to include a fitness area in the studio as well, because she was trained as a physical trainer and had worked with several trainers while on the ski team. By the end of January, she had a full fitness area filled with workout equipment and a yoga area surrounded by indoor plants and statues.

She teaches different styles of yoga, including yoga sculpt, which blends yoga movements and fitness. She also offers personal training sessions and several workout classes.

Battersby was nervous about opening a yoga studio in a small town, but she said the community seems to be ready for it. If anything, the studio serves as a gathering place for people in the community to meet each other and work out together.

One patron started a book club at the studio, and Battersby plans to host other events focused on nutrition and mental health.

Battersby hopes to help create a healthier community through her studio. The logo for the studio has a symbol for transition because she said she wants to help people transition to a healthier life.

“People get stuck in the comfortable, and getting comfortable with the uncomfortable is where I want to take people,” she said.

For Battersby, that means being physically healthy and also taking the time to slow down and be more mindful.