Matt Dias named Park City manager

Park City’s elected officials have selected Matt Dias, the interim Park City manager, for the full-time position after just more than two months in the interim role.

City Hall announced his hiring as city manager in an unsigned Monday afternoon statement. Dias succeeds Diane Foster, who left the municipal government in early October after six years as the city manager and 11 years at City Hall. Dias had been the assistant city manager under Foster.

City Hall in October indicated Dias had the confidence of the elected officials. The mayor and City Council planned to talk to him about the position on a full-time basis, the October statement said. The municipal government at that time indicated an external recruitment was not planned.

“I’m honored to be considered for the appointment as city manager, and recognize the trust and responsibility the role entails,” Dias said in the prepared statement. “I feel fortunate to work with a dedicated and professional team, from front-level staff to senior managers, in all of whom I have a high level of trust and confidence. Park City is an amazing place, and I feel very fortunate for this opportunity.”

The statement on Monday said the City Council is expected to consider an employment agreement with Dias at a meeting on Jan. 9. An employment agreement typically outlines compensation, benefits and the term. It could also include the details of any eventual separation.

Dias arrived as the assistant city manager at the Marsac Building in 2013 after working in the municipal government of Somerville, Massachusetts, as a congressional aide and at the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. He lived in Park City briefly in the early 2000s before pursuing a career on the East Coast. He was picked from a field of 130 candidates who wanted the assistant city manager post.

The release notes the work of Dias on a series of high-profile Park City issues, including the City Hall acquisition of the Treasure acreage for conservation purposes and legislative relations. He also is one of the managers of the Leadership Park City training program, designed to introduce the annual class to the mechanics of the community.

“I’ve had the privilege to work with Matt for the past seven years. Council and I are confident in his ability to serve our community as city manager,” said Mayor Andy Beerman in the prepared statement. “During his interim role since October, Matt has demonstrated strong leadership and management skills, and a strategic vision that will guide the City’s implementation of programs to support the community’s critical priorities, customer engagement, capital projects and infrastructure improvements.”

The expected hiring of Dias without a national search breaks with the process used in the two most recent city manager recruitments, those of Foster and her predecessor, Tom Bakaly. In each of those cases, the elected officials at the time conducted a national search before the hirings, eventually opting for an internal candidate after considering the national fields.

The hiring of Dias will quickly end the uncertainty in the city managers office at a time when the municipal government is amid a series of high-profile issues, including the development of workforce or otherwise restricted affordable housing and the work on an arts and culture district.