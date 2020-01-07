Max Doilney takes Park City Council seat pledging to back Parkites over big businesses

Max Doilney is a businessman who has never seen himself as one.

The 42-year-old Prospector resident owns Corner Store Pub & Grill and Corner Sports and, as he takes the oath of office as a member of the Park City Council, Doilney said in an interview he will serve in elected office as a Parkite rather than a businessman.

“I’m a Park City person, first and foremost, always have been,” Doilney said in an interview on Monday, one day before he was scheduled to be sworn into office on Tuesday evening.

Incumbent city councilors Nann Worel and Becca Gerber were also slated to be sworn into office during the ceremony. Doilney was the third-place finisher in the City Hall election in November and will be the only newcomer to the City Council. Doilney appealed to a broad swath of Park City voters, using his background as someone who grew up in Park City and understands the changing nature of the community. The electorate also seemed to embrace his status as the owner of two small businesses.

He has lived in Park City nearly all of his life, spending eight years on and off in the city and the rest as a Parkite, returning on a permanent basis in 2003. He is the son of Jim Doilney, a 1980s-era member of the City Council.

“The excitement is just to sort of actually be in the game rather than be on the bench,” he said, describing the two months since he secured the seat.

Doilney said he will advocate on behalf of small businesses even as he serves the entire populace. He said locally owned businesses should have the opportunity to seek leases in new developments prior to those that are not, such as those from “Broomfield, Colorado, or wherever their corporate offices are.” Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Doilney, though, acknowledged he will not propose a new law supporting small businesses. Instead, he said, he will attempt to build relationships with developers and talk to them about opportunities for small businesses.

Doilney, meanwhile, supports much of the current City Hall work plan. He said he intends to back the municipal social equity and transportation efforts, two of the priorities at the Marsac Building. He said the social equity programs could include widened transportation options for kids attending after-school programs. He also said perhaps City Hall’s permitted parking zones could be expanded outside Old Town.

Doilney has spent the two months since Election Day preparing to take office. He participated in an orientation involving meetings with City Hall departments and has met with Mayor Andy Beerman and other members of the City Council. He has also met with organizations like the Park City Restaurant Association and the Park City Chamber/Bureau.

Worel and Gerber enter their second terms in office. They campaigned largely on their records at City Hall.

Doilney is scheduled to attend his first City Council meeting as an elected official on Thursday. The agenda is jammed with items that include the appointment of Matt Dias as the Park City manager and the long-term future of the City Hall-owned Bonanza Flat open space. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Marsac Building.