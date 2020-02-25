Meet the Parkite running a fringe campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination

There are 16 names on the Democratic presidential primary ballot in Utah, and alongside more well-known hopefuls like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, there is one Summit County man who is vying for the highest office in the land.

Parkite Nathan Bloxham said he filed his candidacy on the very last day the window was open, fulfilling a promise he made to himself 10 years ago. He listed a Kamas post office box on his filing paperwork and said he lives in Park City. Utah is the only state in which he has filed.

With no name recognition, no campaign staff and admittedly “astronomical odds” against him, Bloxham said his goal is simple.

“I want to get elected,” he said. “I will be the 46th president.”

Bloxham describes himself as a conservative socialist, one of many seeming paradoxes that come up when describing his political philosophy. Another is that “abortion is taking the life of an unborn child, and it should be legal.”

He sees five issues the United States needs to work through: abortion, energy, racism, taxes and war.

A self-avowed “huge Trump fan,” Bloxham said he is done with the Republican Party, citing a lack of loyalty.

“All Republicans can do is criticize their president,” Bloxham said. “Democrats stick together.”

He said it’s been a long time since he’s voted in an off-year election and couldn’t recall ever voting for a Democrat, though he said he might have voted for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate once or twice.

He said he only recently registered as a Democrat.

Bloxham advocates a flat 7% federal tax rate and doing away with much of the federal bureaucracy apart from defense and infrastructure spending.

Bloxham said he was born in 1962 in Provo, the son of a BYU history and genetics professor father and a mathematician mother with a PhD. He struggled in school when he was younger, he said, but went back to earn a bachelor’s degree later in life.

He describes himself as a writer and has authored at least two illustrated stories, though he doesn’t like the term “children’s books.” He said he subsidizes his writing career by working with his hands, doing carpentry and construction work for several families in the area.

His campaign is self funded, he said, and he hates asking people for money. His plan is to fundraise by selling his art, both the books and ceramics he makes.

He values his privacy and said he is not looking forward to sacrificing his anonymity during a presidential race, but that entering the race was something he had to do.

The Bloxham campaign has no online presence and he is a difficult man to track down. The Utah Democratic Party certified his candidacy but did not have contact information beyond the Kamas post office box number. The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, with which Bloxham filed his candidacy, likewise did not have further contact information on the candidate.

To get his name on the ballot, Bloxham had to pay the $500 filing fee, submit notarized paperwork that he met the qualifications and procure a letter from the state Democratic Party that attests he may participate in the primary.

Bloxham served a mission in Wisconsin for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and said his plan is to decamp to the Badger State soon. He said he is going to win Wisconsin and thinks he’s the man to unite the country.

“I don’t know anybody that can bring a country together better than I can,” he said.