Memorial Day ceremony to be held at Park City Cemetery
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
News
Summit County Council to hold public hearing for moratorium on nightly rentals
The Summit County Council is slated to hold a public hearing at the next meeting as it considers whether to approve a 6-month moratorium on nightly rental licenses in response to growing concerns across the…