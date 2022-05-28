 Memorial Day ceremony to be held at Park City Cemetery | ParkRecord.com
Memorial Day ceremony to be held at Park City Cemetery

News News |

  

The Park City post of the American Legion intends to honor the fallen with a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Park City American Legion Post Commander Meredith Reed said the events will begin at 10 a.m. at the Park City Cemetery, where the graves of veterans will be decorated with flags for the holiday. Reed will open the ceremony with a welcome message before a presentation of colors from the Summit County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.The Treble Makers will then sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Following the National Anthem, Park City Mayor Nann Worel, a United States Navy veteran, will give a keynote address. The Honor Guard will then perform a 21-gun salute and TAPS. Although the weather forecast calls for snow, the ceremony isn’t expected to be rescheduled. In the past, it’s lasted around 30 minutes, but it may run longer depending on the performances.Memorial Day, which was first called Decoration Day in 1868 after the Civil War, is celebrated to honor those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. It became an official federal holiday in 1971.
