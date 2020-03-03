Mike Bloomberg takes Summit County in Democratic presidential primary, followed by Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was the first-place finisher in the Democratic presidential primary in Summit County on Tuesday, easily outdistancing the field in a county where many former New Yorkers and others from the tri-state area have settled over the years.

Bloomberg received 1,288 votes in the initial count on Tuesday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders finished second with 942 votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden was the third-place finisher with 876 votes. Vote totals of other prominent Democrats included Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 703 votes, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 684 votes and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 282 votes.

The Summit County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday counted all the ballots that had been received in the mail by Tuesday morning, ballots that were left in drop boxes through 3 p.m. on Tuesday and ballots that were cast early. The preliminary numbers released Tuesday night did not include an unknown number of ballots that were left in drop boxes between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, those sent in the mail with a qualifying postmark but that were not received by Tuesday, or ballots cast at voting centers on Tuesday.

President Trump, meanwhile, won the Republican primary in Summit County by a wide margin, garnering 3,140 votes. The second-place finisher, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, received 309 votes.

Bloomberg in Summit County emerged as a formative candidate, winning a recent endorsement by Park City Mayor Andy Beerman and appealing to the area’s moderate Democrats.

Democratic voter turnout in the county hit 77.9%. The Democratic total, though, included unaffiliated voters who requested a Democratic ballot. Voter turnout on the Republican side was 43.9%.

Elsewhere in Utah, Sanders received broad support and appeared poised to log a commanding victory in the state’s Democratic primary. The Associated Press declared him the winner of the state shortly after polls closed.

