Mike Lee sign vandalized in highly visible Park City location

A vandal sometime recently targeted a campaign sign in Park City in support of Sen. Mike Lee’s reelection bid, leaving the sign with large “No” messages over the Republican’s name.

The ‘No’ messages appeared to be black spray paint and were on both sides of the sign. The sign was located on one of the corners of the highly visible intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. It was not clear when the vandalism occurred or how long the sign was posted at the location prior to the spray paint being applied. The Lee campaign said the vandalism is “disappointing.”

“We have great volunteers who put out signs for us and they care deeply about this election. Our hope is that there can be respect for all sides during this campaign,” Matt Lusty, a spokesperson for the Lee campaign, said in an email message in response to a Park Record inquiry about the vandalism.

Lee, serving his second term, easily won the June primary contest for the GOP nomination, taking 61.9% of the vote and outdistancing the second-place finisher by more than 32 percentage points. The results were closer in Summit County, where the incumbent took first place with 53.9% of the vote. He will compete against independent candidate Evan McMullin on Election Day.

Lee has never enjoyed the same popularity in Park City and surrounding Summit County as he has elsewhere in the state. The Park City area has long been one of Utah’s few reliably Democratic locales, a result of decades of voters relocating from places like California, New York and other traditionally Democratic states. Lee is seen as too far to the political right for some Republicans in the Park City area while local Democrats generally abhor him.

Summit County was the only county he lost in the 2016 election. He lost Summit County in the election six years earlier as well, when the county was also the only one to back the Democrat.

The Senate election is the top of the ticket in 2022 and is expected to draw broad attention in Park City, Summit County and elsewhere in the state with an independent mounting a challenge in such a heavily Republican state.

Cases involving vandalism of campaign signs or theft of signs are occasionally reported in Park City. During the most recent White House contest, signs in support of Democrat Joe Biden disappeared from properties. An incident was also reported in the City Hall election of 2021 when yard signs supporting a Park City Council candidate were reported to have been stomped.

The location of the vandalized Lee sign is one of the busiest in Park City. Drivers who live in Park Meadows and Prospector regularly pass through the intersection, as do drivers from parts of the Snyderville Basin, the East Side of Summit County and Wasatch County.