Miners on a tear heading into region play

Beckett Wolf winds up to take a shot during Park City’s game against Green Canyon in March. Wolf had a team-high three assists in the Miners’ 20-8 win over Alta on Friday, their third in a row.

Park Record file photo

Park City High School’s boys lacrosse team took a trip to Colorado at the beginning of April to face Cherry Creek and Valor Christian. Although the Miners lost both games, Park City has been nearly unstoppable since returning home.

The Miners are currently riding a three-game winning streak after outscoring their opponents 53-18 in that span. That stretch includes Friday’s 20-8 win over Alta (No. 7 in RPI in Class 5A) on the road and a 16-6 win over Mountain Ridge (No. 4 in RPI in Class 6A). Suffice to say, Park City’s in a good spot heading into its region opener against Highland on Wednesday on senior night.

“The Colorado trip helped us get some perspective in terms of what we need to work and how much better we need to be,” Park City coach Michael Persky said. “I don’t look at it just as a pure turning point as much as it is just another step in the process of trying to develop our own identity.”

The Miners scored early and often against Alta, as they led 7-2 after the first quarter and 10-4 at halftime. Park City kept its foot on the gas in the second half and scored 10 more to secure the 20-8 win. The Miners had nine different goal scorers, including a double hat trick from senior John Trahan and a five-goal effort from junior Riley Mulholland. Park City’s 20 goals against Alta were a season high.

Persky was more impressed by his team’s playmaking abilities than its prolific goal-scoring against the Hawks. The Miners had eight players combined for 12 assists and were led by junior Beckett Wolf’s three.

“That shows not just the depth of play but a chemistry, and that’s what we’ve been striving for all year long,” Persky said. “Everybody participates and everybody’s working to make everybody better on the offensive side of the field.”

While Park City’s offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday, Persky felt that his team had a strong, well-rounded game across the board.

“Probably one of the better games that the defense has played, which is great,” Persky said. “We got a fantastic game from Andrew Hunt. Not only did he play his matchup really well, but he picked up four ground balls and he got a goal and an assist. I think that’s a great effort from him. We got great play from AJ (Silianoff) and Jack McHenry, so we were strong up the middle.”

As of Tuesday morning, Park City is scheduled to face three of the top 10 teams in the RPI rankings in region play, including a matchup against undefeated Olympus on May 4. The Miners will also face No. 5 Timpview in a non-region game on May 12. Park City is currently ranked No. 2 in RPI in Class 5A, but the Miners will be challenged down the stretch.

“I think we feel good about where we are but know that we’ve got a lot more to accomplish this season,” Persky said. “That’s what we’re working on. I think the boys, especially with senior day coming up on Wednesday, feel like they still have a lot left to prove.”

They have their sights set on the state championship, and Persky wants them playing their best lacrosse heading into the playoffs next month. Based on their last three games, the Miners are doing just that.

“I think the objective is that final game,” Persky said. “The boys are just keeping their eyes on that as the prize that they want to win. So, everything that we do is trying to take a step forward to that final game. And I’m really pleased with how the boys are coming together.”