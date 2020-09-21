Missing backpacker, 25, found dead near King’s Peak
A hiker who went missing in the Uinta Mountains last week was found dead after an apparent 1,000-foot fall in what the Summit County Sheriff’s Office called a tragic loss.
On the fourth day of searching, just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, search and rescue crews located Kyle S. Wimpenny’s body in the King’s Peak Henry’s Fork drainage area, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. He was 25 years old.
“It appears Kyle fell approximately 1,000 feet while attempting to summit Kings Peak,” the report states.
Wimpenny, of Boise, Idaho, embarked on a solo backpacking trip Sept. 13, according to the report. He had intended to climb King’s Peak, Utah’s highest point, and told his roommate to call authorities if he didn’t return home Wednesday night.
That roommate contacted authorities shortly after midnight Thursday, and Summit County Search and Rescue responded to the Henry’s Fork trailhead shortly thereafter, finding Wimpenny’s car.
Wimpenny’s remains were airlifted to Kamas, where they were turned over to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.
The search involved 10 agencies, according to the report. Searchers combed the area on foot, on horseback and in aircraft.
“Our hearts are broken for the Wimpenny family and friends,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We offer our most sincere condolences as they mourn the tragic loss of Kyle. Hug your family members and friends often.”
