Mitt Romney routs opponent in Summit County, state

Mitt Romney routed his opponent in the Republican Senate primary results in Summit County, more than doubling the vote total of Mike Kennedy, according to the unofficial count on Tuesday evening.

The Summit County Clerk's Office reported Romney received 2,527 votes, or 69.3 percent, while Kennedy took 1,121 votes, or 30.7 percent.

The results included the ballots that had been received in the mail by Tuesday or put in drop boxes before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The final numbers will be tallied with the additional mailed-in ballots, the ballots left in drop boxes between the 3 p.m. collection and 8 p.m. close of voting and ballots cast at voting centers.

Romney has long been popular in Summit County and has ties to the Park City area as a homeowner and as the leader of the organizing committee that put on the 2002 Winter Olympics. He made a campaign stop in Kamas last week.

Romney had a commanding lead in the statewide tally as well, winning a little less than 75 percent of the votes counted by 9 p.m. He will advance to a November ballot against Democrat Jenny Wilson, a member of the Salt Lake County Council.

In the contest for the Democratic nomination in the 1st Congressional District, Lee Castillo led Kurt Weiland in Summit County and in the district-wide vote. Castillo received 775 votes in Summit County, or 54.9 percent, while Weiland was selected by 635 voters, or 45 percent.

The Castillo-Weiland winner advances to November against Rep. Rob Bishop, the Republican incumbent.