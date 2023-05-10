Monopoly rolls dice on Park City edition of board game

A person in a Mr. Monopoly costume visits Main Street on Tuesday as part of an announcement of a Park City edition of the famed board game. The 22 squares will feature local places.

David Jackson/Park Record

A dice roll and some money may get someone a hotel on Main Street.

But it will need to be Monopoly money.

A firm called Top Trumps USA, which makes versions of the famed board game specific to individual cities, announced a Park City edition during an event on Main Street on Tuesday.

The Park City edition will include 22 squares and will replace the original locations in Atlantic City, New Jersey, like Boardwalk, Park Place, Virginia Avenue and Kentucky Avenue, with local places. Top Trumps USA is accepting ideas from the public for places that could be included on the board.

The deadline is June 20 and ideas may be emailed to parkcity@toptrumps.com. Top Trumps USA said each submission “will be closely reviewed, tallied, and considered throughout the board curation process.”

“Monopoly is nostalgia,” Aaron Green, a Top Trumps USA sales representative, said during the Tuesday gathering, which featured oversized Monopoly cards and a person in a Mr. Monopoly costume.

Green said he recommended Park City be a setting for an edition of Monopoly based on a variety of factors, including the people in the community, the tourism element of Park City and the silver-mining history.

Oversized Monopoly cards were on display on Main Street during the announcement of a Park City edition of the famous board game on Tuesday.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Three of the oversized cards on display were Deer Valley Resort, the Sundance Film Festival and the Utah Olympic Park. The Deer Valley card was priced at 400 Monopoly dollars, the Utah Olympic Park carried a 300 Monopoly dollar price tag while the Sundance price was set at 120 Monopoly dollars. The locations and prices, though, are not finalized for the game.

The Top Trumps USA team said businesses interested in participating with space on the game board may do so through a variety of sponsorship packages. Details about prices were not immediately available.

The Park City edition is expected to be released in late January or early February. It will be available nationwide. Parkites will almost certainly be interested in the final product, as they learn which places made the board and the prices attached to them, both on the low end and the high end.

Top Trumps USA produces various versions of Monopoly under a licensing agreement with Hasbro, the toymaker.

“Park City is one of our country’s most beloved mountain towns, and has truly earned its great reputation considering its unique mining town heritage, artistic vibes, and deep appreciation for the outdoors. We are excited to explore this city and region, and hear from locals to create this new MONOPOLY: Park City Edition,” Green said in a prepared statement. “Since we have just 22 squares for our game, it’s important that we create an accurate portrayal of what this community loves about their city. We’re excited for folks to submit their recommendations; we want to know what your favorite place is in Park City.”

The Park City edition of Monopoly is expected to generate additional publicity for the community at a time when it is attempting to reduce the impact of the tourism industry. It is difficult to predict, though, whether a board game could influence travelers to select Park City over other destinations.