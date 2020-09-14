Moose injures woman on Park City-owned Bonanza Flat acreage

A moose knocked a woman over in Bonanza Flat on Sunday afternoon, requiring the person to be taken to the hospital, the state Division of Wildlife Resources said.

According to the division, the woman was with her family hiking on the trail to Bloods Lake at 2:15 p.m. They had leashed dogs with them on the hike. The division said the dogs startled a bull moose. The animal attempted to leave with its head lowered, brushing by the woman as it moved away, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources. The woman hit her head as she fell.

Medical personnel were summoned. An ambulance took the woman to a hospital in the Heber Valley to treat head injuries, the Division of Wildlife Resources said. A spokesperson for the division said the woman was later taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley. The division did not release information about the person.

The Division of Wildlife Resources sent conservation officers to the scene. They were unable to locate the moose, indicating the brush was thick at the location. A division official said there was the possibility the moose could have been relocated if it had been found.

City Hall owns vast acreage in Bonanza Flat, and an official with the municipal government said it is understood the incident happened on the city land. The high-altitude Bonanza Flat is in Wasatch County south of Park City, in the vicinity of Guardsman Pass.

The Division of Wildlife Resources statement about the incident included information explaining that “hikers should be mindful that moose cows with calves can be aggressive in the spring and summer, and bull moose may be especially aggressive during the fall breeding season.”

“Moose often feel threatened when people or dogs get too close, which can make them aggressive and lead them to charge, knock someone over and stomp on them,” the division also said.

The incident in Bonanza Flat occurred shortly after wildlife officers in early September captured a moose on Cooke Drive, which is off Kearns Boulevard and across the street from Park City High School. The animal had been seen in backyards for several days. The wildlife officers took the moose to Central Utah for release. There has been a series of moose reports in Park City in recent weeks.