More than 350 pounds of marijuana seized in Summit County

The Utah Highway Patrol seized 356 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wanship, the agency announced.

According to a press release, a trooper pulled over a pickup truck at about 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 158 for an improper lane change. The trooper suspected illegal activity after speaking with the driver, then deployed a K-9 officer. The trooper found the marijuana in the bed of the truck.

The State Bureau of Investigation was conducting the investigation and indicated the marijuana came from Northern California and was headed for Minnesota. The agents estimated the total value of the seized marijuana at about $890,000.