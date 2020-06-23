Motorcyclist dies on I-80



The Park Record.

A motorcyclist from Layton died Saturday after a crash on Interstate 80 between Hoytsville and Wanship, according to a report from the Utah Highway Patrol.

Darin Williams was 43 years old.

According to the report, Williams was heading east on I-80 on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. He was speeding on a 2011 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate the bend in the road near where it passes over the Rail Trail.

Several passersby stopped to render first aid, but he died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Troopers shut down I-80 in both directions for about an hour while a medical helicopter was on scene, with intermittent delays for accident reporting until the scene was cleared around 7:30 p.m., according to the report.

Nearly 50 motorcyclists were killed on Utah roads in 2019, according to the report.