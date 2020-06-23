Motorcyclist dies on I-80
A motorcyclist from Layton died Saturday after a crash on Interstate 80 between Hoytsville and Wanship, according to a report from the Utah Highway Patrol.
Darin Williams was 43 years old.
According to the report, Williams was heading east on I-80 on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. He was speeding on a 2011 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate the bend in the road near where it passes over the Rail Trail.
Several passersby stopped to render first aid, but he died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
Support Local Journalism
Troopers shut down I-80 in both directions for about an hour while a medical helicopter was on scene, with intermittent delays for accident reporting until the scene was cleared around 7:30 p.m., according to the report.
Nearly 50 motorcyclists were killed on Utah roads in 2019, according to the report.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Park City moves to cancel Fourth of July parade, but fireworks could still light up holiday
Park City officials have opted for a scaled-back celebration on the Fourth of July, intending to cancel the parade but possibly allowing the traditional fireworks display.