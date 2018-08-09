Motorcyclist ejected from bike on Interstate 80

A 63-year-old Salt Lake City man was critically injured Thursday evening when he was ejected from his motorcycle on Interstate 80, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

A Utah Highway Patrol report states that witnesses observed the motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic before losing control at mile marker 137 near Lambs Canyon at around 7 p.m. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the left side ditch, the report states. The motorcycle skidded across the roadway for several hundred feet before coming to a stop.

The man was transported via air ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition after sustaining head injuries, the report states. He was not wearing a helmet. The accident closed the westbound lanes of traffic for more than an hour during the investigation of the accident. As of 8:41 p.m. traffic was being diverted to the right shoulder.