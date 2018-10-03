Mountain lion spotted in Park City

The Park City Police Department urged residents to be on alert after a mountain lion was spotted Tuesday in Park Meadows.

According to the Police Department, the mountain lion was seen around 9 p.m. on the 3000 block of Meadows Drive. Residents were advised to keep their pets indoors and to supervise them when outdoors.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said on Wednesday morning there had been no additional sightings. Officers monitored the area between 7 and 8 a.m.

It was at least the second reported mountain lion sighting in the neighborhood within a month. In early September, a mountain lion was seen in Park Meadows near the location of Tuesday’s sighting. The possibility that the same animal was involved in both sightings was unclear.

The public is asked to call the Police Department at 435-615-5500 if they see a mountain lion.