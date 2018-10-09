Mountain Town News: Vail Resorts heads to Panama

Vail Resorts recruits skiers from Panama

VAIL, Colo. – Lots of Brazilians, English and Aussies in Vail. And now more Panamanians, too?

The Vail Daily reports that Vail Resorts has an agent working on behalf of the company to recruit his former fellow Panamanians.

It's a country of 6 million people with relative affluence because of the goods moving through the Panama Canal. The currency, the balboa, links to the U.S. dollar, and many Panamanian students have attended U.S. colleges, getting acquainted with winter sports.

A very hot, dry year but still enough water to make snow

ASPEN, Colo. – Rains forecast for next week may change outlooks, but for now it's been hot and dry in the Colorado Rockies for about as long as anybody can remember. Last winter was droughty and summer was worse, hot and dry.

In Aspen, restrictions were imposed in August on outdoor watering. Still, city water officials say there will be enough water to make snow.

"There are a lot of reasons why snowmaking is a water use that can be done even during this dry period," Margaret Medellin, the city's portfolio utilities manger, told the Aspen Daily News.

Snowmaking happens mostly during November and December, when there's minimal outdoor watering and relatively few visitors. Outdoor uses consume as much as 86 percent of the city's water during summer months. Snowmaking, if done during a more narrow window, consumes about 8 percent annually.

Medellin said she believed that snowmaking can be coordinated to avoid dipping below minimum streamflows designated for maintaining health of local creeks.

Whistler ponders how e-bikes should be allowed on its trails

WHISTLER, B.C. – E-bikes have been selling hand over fist. A 2017 industry report found that the e-bikes had doubled in growth from 2016 to 2017.

"This quick rise has taken North America by surprise," points out Whistler Pique, "and policy-makers are trying to catch up with a technology with little to no hard scientific to go on."

The article about Whistler's sometimes passionate debate focused on pedal-assist e-bikes, where riders have to pedal to engage the motor. They have become the most common e-bikes on mountain trails. By one definition, they can attain a maximum speed of 32 kilometers per hour (20 mph) and a maximum power of 500 watts.

But do those pedal-assisted-bikes belong on mountain trails? It's a gray area, says Daniel Scott, lead author of a new policy for the Whistler municipality. "They're the new kid at the playground, and we need to figure out how they're going to play nice with everyone else."

In the French ski resort of Les Deux Alpes, e-bikes have been integrated. Having observed that integration, Cathy Jewett advocates for e-bikes. "We need to find a compromise and make it work for everybody," says Jewett, a member of the Whistler council.

Environmental impacts and safety of e-bikes have been debated. "The concern is that the e-bikes can go twice the distance and place more wear and tear on trails," says Craig McKenzie, who represents the Whistler Off Road Cycling Association. "People can cover more ground in the same length of time, and that creates maintenance issues. The bikes are heavier so the trails have to be built to a higher standard to absorb the momentum, especially the down trails. This means increased costs."

That doesn't mean that McKenzie thinks this is an obstacle. Whistler, he says, should seize the opportunity for e-bikes, as in many places they have been banned for mountain trails.

There's also the issue of safety. Whistler's trail system was built with the assumption that if you had the skill to get up the trail, you had the skill to make it back down, even if it's a double-black-diamond downhill run. Getting up the trail with an e-bike could be easier.

The take-home message? "The technology will only advance, so we need to adopt the best approach that's flexible as things evolve," says Scott.

Discomfort in Crested Butte about the Idaho bicycle stop

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. – Idaho in 1982 adopted a law that allows bicycle riders to treat a stop sign as a yield sign. Red lights do indeed mean stop. Colorado adopted a law this year that gives local jurisdictions similar latitude, if they so choose.

In Crested Butte, the police chief warns of bad things to come if stop no longer means stop.

"I am not comfortable giving my blessings to this," Mike Reily told the town council at a recent meeting covered by the Crested Butte News. "Will people blow through stop signs without due regard? It's like giving all the kids in town a pair of sharp, pointy scissors. Most of them will not hurt themselves, but a few will."

Kent Cowherd, a member of the council, also was leery. "As a former firefighter, I have seen accidents at intersections. If it contributes to the loss of one life, it would be horrible," he said.

No action was taken.

Again in Vail, a discussion about the noisy highway

VAIL, Colo. – Interstate 70 will be put underground through several miles of Denver in the next several years. Might Vail get a similar cut-and-cover deal?

The executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation offered to meet with the Vail Town Council this week. Michael Lewis, the director of C-DOT since last December, has some experience with highway tunneling. In Boston, he directed the Central Artery Tunnel project, more commonly known as The Big Dig.

For Vail, the highway has long been a mixed blessing. It makes for easy transportation. Unlike Aspen, there's no maddening congestion. But there is pollution, most notably noise. One long-term resident said last year she no longer ever ventures out onto her front porch that overlooks the valley. It's just too loud, she said.

In 2004, the din and roar spurred a study of five alternatives.

The idea of a cut-and-cover of I-70 for eight miles through Vail was discarded soon because of the cost, in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.5 billion. The idea was that the highway would be put underground then covered, with the land above used for limited residential and commercial real estate development but also for open space, a city street and wildlife passages.

The other four options all envisioned tunnels under Vail Mountain. That would be the route from Vail Pass and would bypass Vail. The study found those options pricey, too, running into the billions. C-DOT has total revenue this year of $1.6 billion.

Vail town officials have taken a keen interest in the last year in understanding the great changes in transportation now beginning. This meeting, however, was initiated by the state, says Suzanne Silverthorne, the town spokeswoman.

Some in Whitefish reject this New Code of the West

WHITEFISH, Mont. – The ski town of Whitefish does not want to extend a welcoming hand to those attending a conference in mid-October. The New Code of the West conference has invited Ammon Bundy to speak.

The name Bundy in the West has become synonymous with those who think the federal government should have no role in public lands, that the lands should be in private hands. Clive Bundy, Ammon's father, refused to pay the Bureau of Land Management for grazing his cattle on public lands in Nevada. He argued that the federal government had no right to own vast acres of lands. His bill for grazing rights ran to more than $1 million.

In 2016, his son Ammon and a second son, along with other armed protestors, seized control of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

The Whitefish Pilot reports pushback from some local residents, including state legislator Bob Brown. "By Inviting Ammon Bundy, organizers and participants of this event are attempting to normalize the seizure of public lands and to legitimize threats against federal and local law enforcement," he said.

Another speaking out against the event was Richard Hildner, a member of the city council. "Two years ago, a group of neo-Nazis and white supremacists wanted to hold a rally in Whitefish, and the people of Whitefish stood together against that divisiveness," he said. "The New Code of the West event brings with it a similar divisiveness that we rejected two years ago, and we reject now."