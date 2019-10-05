Mountain Towns 2030 communities describe bold goals to cut emissions

The Mountain Towns 2030 gathering held in Park City from Wednesday until Friday attracted a crowd of government officials from the region, not-for-profit executives and businesspeople to address the impacts of climate change.

It was in many ways designed to inspire the attendees to continue to combat a changing climate in a region where a warming planet is seen as someday threatening the ski industry that is so crucial to the economies of mountain towns. There could also be devastating wildfires and terrible floods, scientists predict.

In one of the Mountain Towns 2030 exercises, the attendees posted brief comments, anonymously, at the event’s headquarters at the Park City Library describing steps the various communities and others are taking to address climate change. Many of the steps seem similar to those that City Hall itself is taking as it presses environmentalism and the wider ideal of sustainability as a priority.

A person or people from Crested Butte, Colorado, one of Park City’s mountain resort competitors, posted multiple notes describing the efforts there. Crested Butte is creating a climate action plan, one of the notes said, while another one said that community is “committing to electrifying 100% of municipal fleet + utilize renewables for mountain express bus system.” Crested Butte also wants to reduce greenhouse gases related to town operations and buildings by 50 percent by 2023 with a communitywide reduction by 25 percent in that period.

Someone from Breckenridge, Colorado, also a mountain resort, wrote the community wants to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050. People from Frisco and Durango, also Colorado communities, indicated likewise.

Four communities — Summit County, Utah; Summit County, Colorado; Frisco and Durango — noted 100 percent goals for the use of renewable energies. Deer Valley Resort also was listed as having that goal.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado, another mountain resort community that attended, said it wants to partner with the county where it is located “and (hopefully) Steamboat Ski Area to develop a climate action plan, based on GHG emissions study,” using the term “GHG” to stand for greenhouse gases.