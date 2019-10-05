Mountain Towns 2030 speaker: Climate change ‘frightening’ to the experts
Brian McInerney, a National Weather Service hydrologist and Snyderville Basin resident who closely tracks snowpack in the area, told a crowd in Park City on Thursday some federal government officials are prohibited from talking of the effects of a changing climate.
McInerney was one of the speakers during a Mountain Towns 2030 discussion at the Park City Library. The first-ever Mountain Towns 2030 drew a crowd of government officials, not-for-profit executives, businesspeople and others to Park City for wide-ranging talks about the impacts of a changing climate.
The Santy Auditorium at the library was not filled for McInerney’s remarks, but they were anticipated to be among the most important of the event as he brought the scientific underpinnings of climate change to Mountain Towns 2030. He said what is occurring is “frightening” to those who understand the science.
McInerney talked about the influence of high-pressure weather systems in the region between 2012 and 2016. He told the crowd the stagnant weather patterns brought by high pressure are becoming more prevalent as a result of a changing climate.
Snow coverage will drop dramatically over time, he said, describing that mountain resorts in the West will eventually no longer receive snow at the base-area elevations.
He also noted the 2012-2016 period of high pressure was followed by big winter storms. The heavy snows caused avalanches since the precipitation came in short periods, he said. McInerney noted the potential of terrible flash floods in an era of climate change, showing the crowd a video of deadly flooding.
McInerney took questions from the moderator and crowd, including one from someone interested in whether it is more difficult to forecast weather events. He answered affirmatively, saying a changing climate is “supercharging the atmosphere.”
The “atmosphere is different than it was 10, 20, 30 years ago,” McInerney said, explaining there are more variables now and the science is struggling to keep up with the changes.
In response to another question — regarding successes in combating the global issue of climate change at a local level — McInerney said there is hope as he speaks to younger people and as he sees the technological possibilities.
Mountain Towns 2030 was held from Wednesday until Friday at the Santy Auditorium and elsewhere in Park City. It was designed to provide a forum for the attendees to learn about technologies, best practices and other opportunities to combat climate change. Field trips and a keynote address at the Eccles Center by Jane Goodall were other highlights of Mountain Towns 2030.
Mountain resorts like Park City are worried that climate change will someday threaten the ski industry that drives the local economies as well as creating other threats like the possibility of devastating wildfires and floods.
Park City leaders saw Mountain Towns 2030 as an opportunity to highlight the municipal government’s own efforts to fight climate change as well as for the attendees to learn from each other. City Hall has made environmentalism and the wider ideal of sustainability a priority for the community.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Analysis: Park City manager’s sudden departure evokes memories of a 1990s City Hall separation
The sudden departure of Park City Manager Diane Foster on Tuesday left many stunned as the top staffer at the Marsac Building left the municipal ranks without even a hint of public warning. There have been other highly important, and controversial, personnel moves over the years, but not since the resignation of a Park City attorney in 1999 has there been one as striking as Foster’s departure.