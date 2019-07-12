Multiple car thefts in a week highlight Sheriff’s report

Two high-speed chases in two days, three stolen cars and one arrest have Summit County Sheriff’s deputies questioning whether a pair of cases are related.

In the first case, the driver of a stolen car led deputies on a chase from the Silver Summit gas station into Park City where the pursuit was terminated because of heavy traffic, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. Deputies had received multiple calls about the vehicle, spokesperson Lt. Andrew Wright said, and a deputy stumbled upon it at the 7-11 near the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was seen slumped over in the driver’s seat, and the deputy attempted to box the vehicle in, Wright said. The deputy woke the suspect up by banging on the passenger window, but the driver was able to reverse and lead the officer on a chase onto U.S. 40. When they approached the section of S.R. 248 that narrows into three lanes leading into Park City, the supervising officer called the chase off for reasons of public safety, Wright said. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle after an hourlong search.

The next day, law enforcement officers arrested a 27-year-old Murray man after the stolen Subaru he was driving went off the roadway during a chase with Utah Highway Patrol on eastbound Interstate 80.

The vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from the Summit Park Sinclair gas station. In that incident, deputies were notified of reports of a suspicious Chevrolet Silverado, which turned out to have been stolen in the Salt Lake Valley, Wright said. Earlier in the day, a man arrived at the Sinclair station in the stolen truck, got out and walked into the service bay and stole a Subaru that was in there, leaving the truck at the gas station. That Subaru was later involved in the chase on I-80 that resulted in the man’s arrest.

“We have not confirmed if it’s the same guy linked with those auto thefts,” Wright said, “but it’s interesting we’d have that many stolen vehicle incidents so close.”

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement also responded to several other calls between Monday, July 1, and Sunday, July 7, including the theft of a vehicle from the Richardson Flat park and ride and its recovery in New Mexico, and a report of $76,000 business fraud.

Saturday, July 6

A 24-year-old Clearfield man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and DUI after deputies stopped him for going over 100 mph on Echo Dam Road. The driver showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, then a breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit at 0.175.

Deputies arrested a man for possession of meth, Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after contacting him because he was in a parking lot after dark. Deputies initially approached the 31-year-old Hideout man in the Run-a-Muk dog park parking lot on Olympic Parkway because the parking lot is closed after dark. He was standing next to a car, in which deputies saw the drugs in plain sight.

Deputies stopped to help a woman on East Weber Canyon Road but ended up taking her to jail. When they spoke with the 27-year-old Sandy woman, she admitted to drinking and then did poorly on field sobriety tests. Deputies found open containers of alcohol in the passenger compartment, and her breath sample in jail showed a BAC of 0.308.

Friday, July 5

Two dogwalkers threatened each other during an argument about dogs being on leashes near Gambel Drive and Cedar Drive in Pinebrook. One man said the other person threatened to punch him; the other man he was threatened twice. No physical violence occurred, though both said they wanted to press charges. The case was referred to the County Attorney’s Office.

Deputies were called to a family fight in Peoa after a brother and sister who live together got into an argument and the brother wanted the sister to leave. He got angry and hit her car window, and the sister asked deputies for help getting her things out of the house. She left without further incident.

A Park City man who had reported his trailer stolen told deputies he had forgotten he loaned it to a friend. It’s been removed from the state database.

Deputies headed off a potential intrastate fraud after they intercepted two packages at the Coalville post office. A woman called the Sheriff’s Office to say she’d been misled into giving her Verizon account information to someone over the phone, who then ordered an iPhone X. Employees were asked to ship that package and another one to an address in Miami. Deputies contacted the man whose name was on the second package, and he, too, said he’d given his account information over the phone. Deputies indicated the case would be turned over to the Investigations Division.

A truck stolen from the Richardson Flat park and ride was recovered by Rio Rancho Police in New Mexico. The 2000 Ford F250 had been left unlocked with the keys in it July 1. The owner had left the vehicle at around 8 a.m. and returned around 5 p.m. to find it gone. Deputies arrested a person from Layton who admitted to taking the vehicle from a park and ride in Utah. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division and the truck was removed from the state database.

Wednesday, July 3

A man stole three king-size candy bars and four breakfast sandwiches from the Bells Sinclair station in Coalville before taking off eastbound on Interstate 80. The owner of the gas station chose not to pursue the case.

A Coalville woman reported that someone took more than $76,000 out of her company account. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Tuesday, July 2

A driver on North Landmark Drive in Kimball Junction swerved into a curb after they believed another vehicle was going to crash into them in the roundabout. There was minor damage to one of the vehicle’s wheels.

A parent on North Narrow Leaf Road in Silver Summit intercepted a package from China that contained a fake ID that looked like it was intended for a student at his daughter’s school. The kids did not cooperate by providing information about how they purchased the ID or where they got it from. Deputies indicated it would be destroyed.

Monday, July 1

An 18-year-old Park City woman was cited for retail theft after she was caught putting a shirt in her backpack and walking out of the Calvin Klein Outlet with it. She was detained on site, and admitted what she’d done to deputies when they arrived.

A three-piece ATV trailer was stolen from a storage unit off Forsdale Drive off Old Highway 40. A man told deputies he had photos and video of the suspect leaving with the trailer, but the plate isn’t visible. Deputies indicated they would refer the case to the Investigations Division when they received that information.

A 32-year-old Park City man was arrested on West Ute Boulevard on suspicion of aggravated domestic assault after a woman called the authorities to say she was being punched in the face. She was able to escape to a nearby apartment, and when deputies arrived, they observed injuries on her neck consistent with her account that she had been grabbed by the neck and choked. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.