Updated: Murder charge filed against former NFL player accused of killing wife in Park City

The Summit County Attorney's Office on Monday filed a formal murder charge against a former NFL player authorities allege killed his wife in a Park City hotel room early this month.

Anthony McClanahan, 46, was charged with first-degree murder, according to documents filed in 3rd District Court in Silver Summit. Charging documents allege that he killed his wife, Keri McClanahan, 28, early in the morning of Nov. 2 at the Park Regency hotel on Prospector Avenue.

According to the charging documents, the Park City Police Department was notified of the death when Anthony McClanahan flagged down an officer outside the hotel around 1:30 a.m. The officer saw him crawling and convulsing on the ground, bleeding from lacerations on his face, neck, wrist, arms and torso.

Anthony McClanahan told the officer two or three men had attacked him, his wife and his baby, the charging documents state. But he did not provide the name or location of his wife, even when the officer asked multiple times. He was transported to the hospital.

At about the same time the officer discovered Anthony McClanahan, someone staying at the Park Regency called police dispatch, saying she saw a man matching McClanahan's description army crawling through the second and third floors of the hotel and calling for help, charging documents state.

Officers responded to the scene and found Keri McClanahan dead and covered in blood, according to the charging documents. She had multiple cuts to her neck, along with defensive wounds and carpet burns to her body. The police found a bracelet knife at the scene that an autopsy later revealed caused the injuries to her neck. Her sister confirmed to the authorities that she often wore a bracelet knife.

“The Medical Examiner opined, and the evidence at the scene suggests, that KC put up a significant struggle before her death," the charging documents state.

According to the charging documents, officers interviewed a woman who spoke to Anthony McClanahan over the phone around 10 p.m. Nov. 1 and overheard him confronting his wife. She tried calling him again about 20 minutes before midnight, but he didn't answer.

Police also reviewed footage from security cameras at the entrance of the Park Regency that did not show anyone going into the hotel matching the descriptions of the men Anthony McClanahan claimed attacked him and his family, the charging documents state. Officers canvassed the area and did not find anyone matching the descriptions.

There was no sign of forced entry into the unit where the McClanahans were staying, according to the charging documents. Officers also did not discover anything at the scene that indicated a young child was present.

Anthony McClanahan was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail earlier this month on an unrelated first-degree child kidnapping charge. The charges filed Monday request that he be held without bail.

He had a brief NFL career as a linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys after playing collegiately at Washington State University.

McClanahan's initial appearance in court is scheduled for Nov. 20, according to a press release from the Summit County Attorney's Office.

The release encourages anyone with information about the death of Keri McClanahan to contact the Park City Police Department at 435-615-5847.

Here are the court files for McClanahan’s indictment.