Mush, doggies, mush!

Salt Lake mushers — or, if you like, ski-jorers — AJ Arvin, in the lead with his pack of four sled dogs, followed by Molly Uhlig and her three, get off to a fast start at Round Valley last week, making good use of what looks to be the last of this year’s snow. Groomers were out on the Round Valley trails Tuesday with snowmobiles rather than snow cats because the cover is rapidly thinning.

David Jackson/Park Record

