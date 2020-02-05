Myths of the masses: Questions and answers with the candidates

RELATED: Park City congressional hopefuls compete against perception of wealth, and the other candidates

1. Please identify one way Park City and surrounding Summit County resemble the rest of the 1st Congressional District and one way they do not. Please discuss how the similarities and differences will guide your campaign as you seek to secure votes on a district-wide basis.

2. Please identify one political myth about Park City and surrounding Summit County you have encountered as a candidate elsewhere in the 1st Congressional District and how you attempt to dispel that myth.

3. Please identify one political myth about elsewhere in the 1st Congressional District you have encountered in Park City and surrounding Summit County and how you attempt to dispel that myth.

Chadwick Fairbanks III

1. One way that Park City and Summit County are like other parts of CD1 is that outdoor recreation and tourism are huge economic drivers. Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Woodward, and soon, the Mayflower Resort are local ski resorts while other ski resorts such as Snowbasin Resort, Powder Mountain, Nordic Valley, Cherry Peak Resort, and Beaver Mountain are spread out through the rest of CD1. One way that Park City and Summit County are different from the rest of CD1 would be the presence of one of Utah’s largest employers, Hill AFB, which is down on the Wasatch Front. I plan to leverage my position in the US House of Representatives to not only promote our ski/outdoor tourism while simultaneously protecting our land, but I will work very hard to promote the pre-eminence of our very crucial military base.

2. One myth about Park City and Summit County that is held by the rest of CD1 is that Park City is extremely “liberal”. While Park City is a haven for rich, Californian Democrats, it is not the “liberal” bastion that those few in Park City would want the rest of us to believe it is. In fact, there are just as many registered Republicans in the Park City limits as there are Democrats. Most Parkites are registered as Unaffiliateds which is truly what I am as well. I’ve met and spoken with plenty of Parkites who are “closeted” Libertarians or at least fiscally conservative while being more socially liberal. There IS a reason why Democrats are fleeing California for Utah and it’s not because California is some Liberal Utopia – it’s really a Leftist Hellhole. The pussy-hat wearing Progressives like those Trump-triggered SJW idiots led by Charlize Theron who “graced” us with their presence during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival Women’s March are a super-vocal, super-obnoxious, super-minority of people. Most Parkites and Summit County residents, like myself, have a large streak of what I refer to as classical liberalism. I will prove this to the rest of CD1 by opening the first-ever Congressional office in Park City to interface with and give a much larger platform to a very important Utah community.

3. One myth about the rest of CD1 held by some of those in Park City and Summit County is that CD1 is comprised of frustrated, bitter people of a certain faith who cling to guns or religion and hold antipathy towards immigration, global trade, or conservationism. While most of CD1 is comprised of religious conservatives, people of faith don’t “bitterly cling” to God or guns. In fact, 6 of the 10 most generous cities in the United States are in Utah and Idaho with Provo being #1. There are two fantastic articles that detail this phenomenon. Just read “Bleeding Heart Tightwads” by Nicholas Kristof in the NY Times and “Stingy Liberals” by Jeff Jacoby in the Boston Globe. Not only do “bitter clingers” give more money to charitable causes than their “virtue-signaling” political counterparts, but they tend to give more to secular causes as well that benefit the arts and education. I will prove this to Park City by bringing home the deed to our lovely land as provided for and outlined by the US Constitution, the Utah Enabling Act of 1894, and Utah HB 148 (2012). Together, we can implement an even better version of “the Alaskan Land Use Model” (Permanent Fund Dividend paid out of the Alaskan Permanent Fund) that will not only provide every Utahn with a basic income, but do so in a way that is incredibly conservationist.

Howard Wallack

1. Within the city of Park City, the population tends to be extremely liberal. Similar to the population in downtown Ogden. The rest of the county tends to be more conservative, much like the rest of our congressional district. As a Republican candidate, I understand I will not get substantial support out of Park City proper. I will be knocking doors, making phone calls, meeting with city leaders, and attending events all across our district as I work to earn the trust and support from Republican voters across our district during this primary.

2. Park City and the surrounding area is ultra-liberal and rich, and pretty much everyone is from the east and west coast. When, in fact, the surrounding area is diversified. And as a conservative Republican, I can tell you there are Republicans within the city as well. I will be knocking doors, making phone calls, meeting with city leaders, and attending events all across our district as I work to earn the trust and support from Republican voters across our district during this primary.

3. Some in Park City believe the rest of the district is extreme far-right and uneducated, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Our district is fortunate to have multiple institutions of higher learning, such as Utah State and Weber State. I will be knocking doors, making phone calls, meeting with city leaders, and attending events all across our district as I work to earn the trust and support from Republican voters across our district during this primary.