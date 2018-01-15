Need a place to eat? You can grab a bite at these places — even during Sundance

Editor’s note: The following list of restaurants are afficiliated with the Park City Area Restaurant Association and does not necessarily reflect a list of all the open restaurants in the Park City area during Sundance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Park City's world-famous restaurants will stay open for business when Hollywood comes to town.

Even as the Sundance Film Festival takes over much of Historic Park City, you don't need to be a movie industry insider to get a table at the town's best bars and restaurants.

More than a dozen bars, restaurants and lounges will stay open to the general public through Sundance, which starts Thursday, Jan. 18, and closes Sunday, Jan. 28.

The following restaurants are operating during normal business hours unless otherwise stated:

Recommended Stories For You

Baja Cantina Locals get 10 percent off plus $3.75 margaritas every day of Sundance.

Billy Blanco's

The Brass Tag at Deer Valley

The Bridge Cafe

Butcher's Chop House Opening one hour earlier and staying open one hour later through Sundance, serving lunch and dinner from 11-a.m. to 1 a.m.

Cena at The Chateaux Deer Valley

Chimayo Offering an $85 three-course prix fixe

Deer Valley Grocery~Café

Deer Valley Resort Restaurants Including Fireside Dining, Seafood Buffet, The Mariposa, Royal Street Café and Seafood Buffet

Firewood on Main Open to the public Jan. 18, 23-26 and 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. each night. A credit card will be required to make reservations during Sundance.

First Tracks Kaffe at Stein Eriksen Lodge

Flying Sumo

Fuego

Ghidotti's

Glitretind at Stein Eriksen Lodge

Goldener Hirsch Restaurant

Grappa: $85 three-course prix fixe

$85 three-course prix fixe Grub Steak

Harvest Cafe

High West Distillery & Saloon The full restaurant will be open to the public on Jan. 18, 25-27. Open for lunch with limited seating Jan. 19-20, 22-24. Open for dinner with limited seating Jan. 20-21.

No Name Saloon

Red Rock Junction

Squatters Roadhouse Grill

Shabu

Sushi Blue

Troll Hallen at Stein Eriksen Lodge

Tupelo The Wine Cellar will be closed for private events Jan. 19 from 8-10:30 p.m., Jan. 20 from 7-10 p.m., and Jan. 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Top Level will be closed Jan. 20 from 3-5 p.m. and Jan. 21 from 4:15-7:45 p.m.

Versante Hearth + Bar

Wahso $85 three-course prix fixe

Windy Ridge Bakery & Cafe

Wasatch Brew Pub

Wine Cellar at Stein Eriksen Lodge

Yuki Yama Sushi

For more information about the PCARA and its restaurants during the Sundance Film Festival, contact Christa Graff, of Graff Public Relations, at christa@graffpr.com or 435-640-7921.

About the Park City Area Restaurant Association

The Park City Area Restaurant Association is the umbrella organization for more than 70 restaurants in Park City, Utah. The organization supports and promotes the large variety of award-winning restaurants in the Park City area. Every year, thousands of residents and visitors are exposed to Park City's eclectic dining options through a variety of events that the Park City Area Restaurant Association hosts. The events include Savor the Summit, Park City Dine About and Online Cocktail Contest. For a list of member restaurants, their locations, cuisines, pricing and features, please visit http://www.parkcityrestaurants.com. Visit the Park City Area Restaurant Association's Twitter and Facebook sites for current restaurant information and dining specials.