Neighbors to hold town hall Tuesday on Hideout annexation plans
The Town of Hideout’s attempt to annex 655 acres around Richardson Flat to be used as a mixed-use development has drawn the watchful eye of neighbors, and one nearby homeowners association is hosting a town hall to attempt to share information about the project.
Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber, confirmed to The Park Record he would be attending the event Tuesday evening, and Jeff Sterling, president of the Park’s Edge homeowners association, said that officials from Park City would be in attendance, as well.
After initially agreeing to appear, Hideout Mayor Phil Rubin said he would not attend because he did not want the event to appear to be an official public hearing, which the town has scheduled for the following weeks on Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 at Hideout Town Hall.
Sterling said he also invited officials from Wasatch County and Summit County but did not have definitive responses as of Friday afternoon.
The event will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing and attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs. The park where the event will be held is located at 13315 Alexis Drive, in the Park’s Edge community to the west of S.R. 248 near the corner of Alexis Drive and Jordanelle Parkway. It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Sterling said the meeting would likely begin with a written statement from Hideout about why it’s pursuing the annexation followed by questions and answers from local officials and the crowd.
Summit County filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to halt the annexation. Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County officials have all vigorously opposed the project, both the development proposal and the process by which it is being sought.
