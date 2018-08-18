Nevada man sentenced for 2016 poaching incident in Summit County

A man from Nevada was sentenced last week for killing a deer on a private property in Summit County in 2016.

Mark J. Guy, 21, of Henderson, Nevada, was charged in December of 2017 with wanton destruction of protected wildlife, taking wildlife while trespassing and waste of wildlife in Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Guy entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance on Monday to wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor. The other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Wanton destruction of protected wildlife, or poaching, refers to killing an animal, bird or fish protected by Utah state law outside of a legal hunting or fishing season, or doing so during the season without the proper license or permit. Guy was not a Utah resident and did not have a valid hunting license at the time of the incident, according to the charges. The incident did occur during hunting season.

A Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officer responded to a complaint of hunting while trespassing on Oct. 23, 2016, according to court documents. Dispatch received a report that a deer had been shot on private property near Clark's Canyon Road in eastern Summit County.

Documents state that the officer later stopped a pickup truck that matched a description of the vehicle referred to in the complaint. Guy, a male driver and a woman were in the vehicle.

When the officer questioned whether the group had been near Clark's Canyon earlier in the day, Guy admitted they had. Someone who lived nearby claimed two men, matching the description of Guy and the driver, had approached his house asking for help packing out a deer that had been killed on private property, documents state. The men claimed they had permission to hunt on the property.

The owner of the property said the men were not welcome to hunt on his property. The officer located the deer and prosecutors said it was apparent no attempt had been made to recover the carcass.

Officers learned in an investigation that the bullet used to kill the deer matched the rifle Guy used. He had also been investigated for an unrelated hunting incident a year before.

Hunters are required to obtain written permission to enter or cross property listed as private, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. People who take wildlife while trespassing can be charged with illegally taking wildlife and the harvested wildlife is subject to seizure.

Judge Patrick Corum ordered Guy to pay $400 in restitution, complete 20 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions. If he successfully completes all conditions, the charge will be dismissed.

Anyone who suspects poaching is encouraged to call 911 or the Division of Wildlife Resources' poaching hotline at 1-800-662-3337.