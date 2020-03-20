New commenting platform launches on ParkRecord.com



The Park Record.

The Park Record has launched a new online commenting platform that allows users to sign up with a variety of their existing accounts, including email and social media profiles on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The platform, which moves away from requiring a Facebook account to comment, allows users to follow authors or topics in which they are interested.

It also changes The Park Record’s desktop browser notifications provider, meaning those who are already signed up for desktop notifications will need to opt-in again on the new platform. A commenting account is not needed to receive desktop notifications.

To learn more about the new commenting platform, find an FAQ at ParkRecord.com/commenting.