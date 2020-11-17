New community park – and parking – planned next to Trailside Park

In what might be welcome news for those who use the many amenities at and near Trailside Park, the Snyderville Basin Recreation District has announced a concept plan for an adjoining 10-acre community park that could alleviate crowding and parking issues at the popular recreation spot.

Officials will present the concept plan and are seeking input at a virtual open house, scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. To register, visit basinrecreation.org/new-community-park-open-house/.

The project is located on the northeast corner of Silver Creek Parkway and Trailside Drive on what is now undeveloped land. The plan calls for 10 acres closest to the existing park across the road to be developed into two multi-purpose turf fields, two pavilions, 118 parking stalls and a restroom, according to a press release from Basin Rec.

The remaining 58 acres, much of it on a hillside, will remain undeveloped, but might be the future location for a small trail network, according to the release.

Construction is expected to begin and finish next year.

If you would like more information about the project, or to submit public comment, please contact Parks Manager, Ben Liegert at 435-649-1564 ext. 48 or email ben@basinrecreation.org.

The public comment period is open until Nov. 24.