New Jersey man injured in Park City auto-pedestrian accident

An auto-pedestrian accident injured a man in Park City on Monday, the Park City Police Department said, continuing a series of collisions in a community that has long prided itself as a pedestrian-friendly place.

The accident was reported at a little bit before 4 p.m. on the 1600 block of Park Avenue. The police said a 78-year-old Park City man driving a Land Rover was turning right out of a parking lot onto Park Avenue. The driver was looking left at approaching traffic and did not see the pedestrian, who was walking southbound on the driver’s right side, according to the police.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian, knocking the man down and then running over the person’s right foot. An ambulance took the man to Park City Hospital to be evaluated. The Police Department did not provide details about the injuries.

The driver received a ticket on a count of failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

The pedestrian is 71 and from New Jersey.

The accident was the most recent in a string of cases involving drivers and pedestrians this ski season. One of the auto-pedestrian accidents, on Empire Avenue, killed a California man.

The Police Department has increased its enforcement of crosswalks in response to the series of accidents.

Park City has long seen itself as a community that is friendly to pedestrians and bicyclists, building a network of trails, pathways and tunnels designed to offer routes across the city for people opting not to drive.