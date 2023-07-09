New playground coming to Willow Creek Park makes having fun more accessible

The playground at Willow Creek Park will soon be replaced with play structures that are accessible to children with different social, emotional and physical needs. The existing structure was installed in 2005 and has reached the end of its useful life. David Jackson/Park Record

The faded reds and browns of an old barnyard-themed playground that regular visitors of Willow Creek Park have become familiar with will soon be replaced with rich blues and refreshing greens as part of an effort to make play more accessible for Summit County youth.

For the past year, the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District has been working to create a new, all-abilities playground that will allow children with different mobility, emotional, neurological and intellectual needs to learn and explore side-by-side. The existing Willow Creek Park playground, which was installed in 2005, will be swapped out later this year for the 9,000-square-foot project.

“Playgrounds are like technology. The innovation of them grows so fast and there are so many cool things that they’re doing now that they weren’t doing 10 or 15 years ago,” District Director Dana Jones said. “One of the big pushes for playgrounds is building something where kids can play together — kids with learning disabilities, kids with physical disabilities — all kids can play equally.”

Basin Recreation began pursuing the ideas as the Willow Creek Park playground approaches the end of its useful life, and a need for more inclusive, and public, options across the Wasatch Back.

Jones said the goal was to create a destination playground that brings the community together.

The district teamed up with Big T Recreation, a specialty playground equipment supplier that also provides other equipment for commercial parks, last year to design the play area. The process took half a year to complete and included input from local stakeholders.

After looking at a few options, Basin Recreation decided to customize its playground and opted for a theme rooted in the idea of connecting with nature. The area incorporates different play sculptures based on animals native to the Park City area such as deer, elk, bears, raccoons, eagles and moose. Some activity structures mimic biodiversity such as flooring that resembles ponds or rivers, a waterfall climbing wall and a wetland viewing dock, and there will be a boat-shaped swing.

There are also tactile and musical components. Taft Egan, the president of Big T Recreation, said sensory play helps make playgrounds more inclusive, enriching and engaging for kids.

The playground is accessible because users enter at a surface grade, which means ramps are utilized rather than stairs. This helps children who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices to play on the top deck of the playground.

A rendering of the new playground at Willow Creek Park, which was designed by the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District and Big T Recreation to be inclusive of children with varying social, emotional and physical abilities. Courtesy of Big T Recreation

Another unique design aspect is the concept of parallel play. The playground includes different routes of travel that run next to each other, allowing children of all abilities to play alongside one another, Egan explained.

“Inclusive play spaces are critical for our communities,” he said. “Play provides developmental opportunities for children, and playgrounds give them the space to explore and interact with their environment. When you create inclusive playgrounds, you show children and their families that everyone matters and deserves to play.”

Basin Recreation ordered the playground equipment six months ago, but it has been delayed due to supply chain challenges. The district recently hired a contractor to tear out the existing structure. Jones is hoping the timing of the demolition and installation align well to prevent construction impacts at the park.

A portion of the project is funded by Summit County’s Recreation, Arts and Parks tax grant. Basin Recreation will pay for the rest.

Jones estimated the project could start later this month or in August. It will take between 60 to 90 days to complete once started. Jones anticipated the playground would open later this year. The public is encouraged to be patient while the work is ongoing.

“An inclusive all-abilities playground, like the one coming to Willow Creek Park, creates an accessible world for children of different abilities,” Egan said. “Everyone, regardless of ability, should have access to inclusive playgrounds. This playground goes way beyond ADA standards and was created specifically for children with different … needs.”