New principal named at Park City High School

Park City School District announced on Wednesday that it has selected a new principal for Park City High School. Roger Arbabi plans to step into the position on August 1.

Arbabi is currently the principal of The Columbus School in Medellin, Colombia, and has 25 years of educational experience teaching science and physics and serving as an assistant principal. He said that he is excited to be a part of the Miner community. He plans to step down from his current role at the end of the school year.

He will replace Kathleen Einhorn, who is currently serving as interim principal of the school. The former principal Bob O'Connor took a personal leave last fall due to health concerns before permanently stepping down.

Arbabi and his family planned to move to Park City before the high school position was posted. They hoped to find positions when they arrived, but when he saw the job posting, he jumped on the opportunity.

After three years in Colombia, he said that he and his wife, Kathryn, were ready to return to the U.S. They decided on Park City after having vacationed in the ski town for years.

"We feel like the community has so much to offer," he said. "To have a great school system in a great place with a high quality of life, it was a no-brainer for us."

Recommended Stories For You

Arbabi said that he is eager to get to know the teachers at the school and build relationships in the community so that he can continue to help the high school excel.

He is fluent in English, Spanish and Farsi. He served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador, where he trained people to teach local farmers agroforestry techniques and helped single mothers start small businesses.