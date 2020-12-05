No injuries reported after emergency airplane landing near Jeremy Ranch
A small airplane made an emergency landing Saturday evening on Interstate 80 near Jeremy Ranch, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear why an emergency landing was required, according to Agent Colton Freckleton of the State Bureau of Investigation. Following the landing, the airplane’s two occupants were able to push it onto the shoulder of the interstate.
No injuries were reported.
