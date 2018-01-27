No Name Saloon roofing smolders

The Park City Fire District responded to a report of smoke at the No Name Saloon & Grill on Main Street on Saturday morning and discovered smoldering roofing around a chimney flue, the owner of the establishment said.

Jesse Shetler said the first worker who arrived Saturday morning, at approximately 7 a.m., saw smoke on the rooftop deck and alerted the authorities. Nobody was inside the building when the smoldering began, he said. Shetler said the flue is attached to a wood-burning fireplace.

There were no visible flames, but a small section of the rooftop deck, perhaps an area of up to one foot in diameter, burned at the base of the chimney, he said. There was no damage inside the building.

Shetler said "the heat over the years" inside the chimney flue caused the problem on Saturday.

"This took years for this to happen," he said.

The area of the rooftop deck that was impacted will be patched, Shetler said. The rooftop deck will be open as usual on Saturday, Jan. 27, he said.​