North Carolina furniture firm’s effort for ‘Park City’ trademark declared abandoned

The United States Patent and Trademark Office earlier this year declared a North Carolina firm’s trademark application for the name “Park City” had been abandoned after a deadline passed for the business to provide additional information.

Lexington Furniture Industries, Inc., which conducts business as Lexington Home Brands, sought the trademark in July of 2019. The firm wanted a trademark on the name of the community to be used for furniture.

According to the Patent and Trademark Office, the application was declared abandoned once the firm did not file a response within the six-month period for one. A notice of abandonment was dated June 12.

The Patent and Trademark Office earlier had sought information about the relationship of the goods to Park City, such as whether they are made in Park City or have some other sort of connection to the community. The Patent and Trademark Office also said in a correspondence at the time that firm “must also answer the following: What, if any, connection does PARK CITY mean as used in applicant’s mark?”

Lexington Home Brands has a series of lines that are named after places. The website lists lines with names like “Bal Harbour,” “Laurel Canyon,” “Malibu” and “Newport.”

An executive with Lexington Home Brands has previously declined to comment about the trademark application, noting the firm is privately held, it does not make public statements about topics like the application and business plans are proprietary. The Park Record was unable to contact Lexington Home Brands regarding the abandonment of the trademark application for the name “Park City.”

The name of the community in regards to trademarks became notable four years ago, as Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts sought a trademark for “Park City” as it applies to a mountain resort. A previous owner of PCMR, Powdr Corp., started the trademark process prior to the sale of the resort to Vail Resorts. The new owner of PCMR then continued the process.

There was widespread concern in the community about the prospects of Vail Resorts holding a trademark on the name “Park City.” Some saw it as another step in the corporatization of the community while others were worried that the use of the name of the city would be restricted if Vail Resorts were to secure a trademark. Vail Resorts countered that the trademark application was designed to guard against another mountain resort using the name of the community. The opposition to the trademark application at the height of the dispute organized a large demonstration outside the Marsac Building.

Vail Resorts eventually dropped the efforts to secure the “Park City” trademark. A series of businesses, though, pursued trademarks for monikers that include the name of the community amid or after the controversy involving Vail Resorts. City Hall itself also secured trademarks that include the name of the community at about that time.

The Lexington Home Brands trademark efforts did not raise the same concerns in the community as the one that had been sought by Vail Resorts for the name “Park City.”