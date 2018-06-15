North Summit blaze, now contained, burns 6 acres

A brushfire scorched 6 acres of a wildlife management area in northern Summit County on Thursday, according to the North Summit Fire Service District.

At around 12:45 p.m., fire crews from North Summit, South Summit, Utah Division of State Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire southeast of Henefer in the Henefer-Echo Wildlife Management Area in an area known as Fire Canyon. No structures were threatened.

Tyler Rowser, public information officer for the North Summit Fire District, said dispatch received several calls from people who lived nearby that could see smoke and flames. He said the fire moved slowly, crediting the low winds.

"It's still just moist enough that we did not see the raging fire that we may expect to see in July or August," he said.

Crews were able to contain the fire around 4 p.m., but an engine was on scene Friday morning to check for any remaining hotspots.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Rowser said the fire season has been mild so far. But, he said, that could quickly change as the days stay warmer and the holidays near.

"As we are seeing the temperatures rise and no moisture, we will start to see these grasses drying out fairly quickly," he said. "That will carry on into the Fourth of July. People need to have continued vigilance as fireworks season approaches."