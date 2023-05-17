North Summit Fire District extinguishes Henefer brush fire

The North Summit Fire Service District on Tuesday was dispatched to a small brush fire near Henefer. Chief Ben Nielson said firefighters were able to control the blaze, which burned around 5 acres of land.

Courtesy of Summit County

The North Summit Fire Service District on Tuesday responded to its first brush fire this year.

East Side firefighters earlier this week were dispatched to Henefer around 2:30 p.m. after an agricultural burn turned unruly. Around 5 acres of land was charred with crews containing the blaze by 6 p.m., according to Chief Ben Nielson.

A landowner started a burn pile using diesel fuel, he said, but canyon winds pushed the flames beyond the perimeter and caused the fire to become unmanageable. Nielson said crews returned Wednesday morning to check the area and detected a few remaining hot spots, which they extinguished. The rain helped, too.

The quick action from firefighters – it took them about five minutes to respond after receiving the page – as well as the assistance from mutual aid agencies such as the Park City Fire District, South Summit Fire District, the Summit County Wildland Fire Unit and Morgan County Fire, resulted in minimal damage to the area. There was one home located on the property, but there was no threat of fire.

“Everything went really smoothly,” Nielson said.

He added that green vegetation surrounding the burn area also helped to slow down the blaze. Fire danger increases as fuel sources, such as grass, dry out.

Nielson is expecting a narrow fire season, which usually runs from June 1 until Oct. 31 in Utah, this year. The exceptional snowfall this winter has left plenty of moisture for greenery across Summit County, meaning heightened fire danger will begin later in the summer; possibly late July or August.

“We will have a fire season, but I expect it will be relatively easy,” Nielson said.

The chief reminded the community to report their burns to the appropriate county officials so the Fire District can be aware of any possible danger. Summit County residents in incorporated areas can only obtain burn permits, which are required, from March 31 through May 30, and again from Sept. 15 through Oct. 30. Burn permits are required in unincorporated areas beginning June 1. Permits are free and don’t expire for three days.

Residents should also have a way to control the fire, such as a fire rake, and a way to keep it in check, like water. Burns should not occur when there are high winds.

North Summit crews had also been paged out earlier in the day before responding to the Henefer fire for an agricultural burn that had gotten slightly out of control.

Nielson is proud of how the East Side firefighters responded. Now that the Fire District has the proper command staff in place, he said operations have been efficient and effective.

May is recognized as wildfire awareness month. The community is encouraged to learn area evacuation routes and have emergency supplies prepared in advance.

Visit summitcounty.org/561/Fire-Warden for more information.