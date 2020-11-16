North Summit High School opts for remote learning after ‘sudden and rapid increase in positive cases’

Jerre Holmes, superintendent of North Summit School District.

North Summit High School will shift to remote learning starting Tuesday to stem a quickly rising surge of COVID-19 cases the week before Thanksgiving, officials announced Monday afternoon.

In-person classes were scheduled to resume at the end of Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.

“Although we did not reach the threshold of 15 cases (in the high school,) we decided to temporarily move to remote learning due to the sudden and rapid increase in positive cases,” North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes said in a prepared statement. “… We want the students to be in school as much as possible, but believe this is our best option to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the high school at this time.”

Holmes added that the elementary and middle schools would remain open for in-person learning and that each of those buildings only had one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Summit County health officials have in recent weeks said that the virus was spreading on the East Side. Health Director Rich Bullough in late October shared data that roughly half of new cases of COVID-19 countywide, on a per capita basis, were occurring in North and South Summit. The epicenter in late October was in the Kamas Valley, Bullough said, and the South Summit School District was then the hardest hit in the county.

Now, the surge has come to North Summit, with 11 cases reported over the last week among high school students and staff, according to a press release from Summit County. The high school has 328 students, Holmes said.

High school teachers will continue to teach from their classrooms, according to the release, and the transition was timed to reduce the number of in-person learning days it would affect.

“We are choosing this week and next week to go remote because we will only miss six days of in-person school due to the Thanksgiving break,” Holmes said.

Districts across the state, including in Wasatch County, have shifted to remote learning for various lengths of time this school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Early this month, the Utah Education Association called on school districts to transition secondary schools to remote learning between Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

The three Summit County school districts said then that they were closely monitoring the situation but had no immediate plan to transition.

At the time, Holmes said the district had only seen one case of COVID-19 among the district’s teachers, but indicated that the situation could change quickly.

Health officials on the local, state and federal levels have indicated that the spread of COVID-19 among children has largely occurred in the community — at social gatherings or within families — rather than at school.

The Utah Education Association argued that families convening for Thanksgiving and the winter holidays could spread COVID-19 among themselves and students would present an outsized risk to teachers after the holidays.

Officials from the South Summit and Park City school districts did not immediately respond to a request for comment after North Summit announced the transition on Monday evening.

On Monday, the state COVID-19 data dashboard showed five active cases in the South Summit School District, and 29 cases to date, an indication of the lagging nature of the school-related data on the state’s site.