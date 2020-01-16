North Summit schools briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning

The schools in the North Summit School District were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after law enforcement authorities encountered a potentially dangerous person inside a Coalville residence, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

The lockdown, implemented at all three of the district’s schools, was put in place at approximately 8:23 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright. The person appeared to be having a mental health episode and was being aggressive. Deputies decided to lock down the schools because the man had a weapon, though he was contained inside the residence during the entire encounter.

Deputies talked the man out of the residence and had him evaluated, Wright said. It was unclear if the man was taken into further custody. The lockdown lasted approximately 15 minutes.

