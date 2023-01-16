North Summit teenager dies after sustaining critical injuries (updated)

Zander Jones, a 14-year-old North Summit Middle School student, died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in a “tragic accident” two days prior.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

A 14-year-old boy died on Saturday; two days after he was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup truck.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Zander Jones, an eighth-grade student at North Summit Middle School.

“We send our sincerest condolences to the Jones family and friends, Zander’s friend who was with him at the time of the accident, the driver of the truck, and all the first responders involved in this tragic accident. Hug your loved ones often,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an accident involving an automobile and a pedestrian around 6 p.m. on Thursday in Echo, according to Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Wright.

Deputies later learned two teenage boys were riding separate four-wheelers on a path that runs parallel to Echo Road, a frontage road alongside Interstate 84.

The teens left the path and went to Echo Road. One boy parked a four-wheeler along the shoulder and the 14-year-old parked the other four-wheeler next to his friend, in the travel lane, according to Wright.

“We were told the boy turned off his four-wheeler to make a phone call. When he turned off the four-wheeler, it turned off the lights,” he said.

A pickup truck was traveling on Echo Road and did not see the boys or the four-wheelers in the dark. The truck hit the 14-year-old and a four-wheeler, Wright said, and caused them to go airborne.

The 14-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in very critical condition, according to Wright.

The other boy was not injured.

Both teens were wearing helmets, but it’s unclear if they had on reflective clothing.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries and is cooperating with the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, but is still determining whether speed played a role.

“It appears to be a tragic accident,” Wright said.

The North Summit School District planned to have school counselors and therapists available on Tuesday for students who may need emotional support.