Norwegian ‘death diving’ comes to Olympic Park

A diver falls back off the platform at the Olympic Park high diving facility. Opened in 2021, the facility will now host two major diving competitions, on the weekend of July 8 and 9. High Diving Institute via Facebook

The weekend of July 8 and 9, Park City’s High Dive Institute hosts two competitions in one at Olympic Park: the Skyfall High Dive Tour and the Døds Federation World Tour.

Athletes in the Skyfall Tour will dive from heights up to 90 feet for the title of 2023 U.S. National High Dive Champion.

Athletes in the Døds Federation World Tour will compete in the extreme Norwegian “death diving” style from heights up to 33 feet. Promoted by Park City’s High Diving Institute, the Døds World Tour event serves as a qualifier for the Døds Diving World Championship, which takes place each year in Oslo, Norway.

“Døds is a form of extreme freestyle diving from heights jumping with stretched arms and belly first, landing in a cannonball or a shrimp position,” says their website. There are two categories: Classic and Freestyle. “In the Classic event, competitors fly horizontally with their arms and legs extended until they hit the water, with no rotations … In Freestyle, the competitors do various tricks during air travel, including rotations and flips.”

In both disciplines, divers adjust positions at the last second in order to avoid injury when hitting the water.

Dives are judged on speed, air time, complexity, how long the diver holds the original pose, the closing and the splash. The highest scoring divers are eligible to travel to Norway and compete in the Døds Diving World Championship on August 26.

This is the first time Døds will be hosted at Olympic Park. Tickets are available at https://highdiveglobal.ticketspice.com/diveutah