Nothing common about it
Grabbing a bite to eat
David Winegar, a Parkite and award-winning wildlife photographer, was at Silver Springs Little Lake Tuesday when he saw a common loon, also known as a great northern diver, grabbing a bite to eat — a sizable cutthroat trout.
Winegar explains: “The Loon is a mythical bird that stops in Northern Utah during its spring migration to the northern U.S. and Canada. Loons mainly eat fish feeding in crystal clear lakes, where they can see underwater, and are superb swimmers with torpedo-like bodies designed to catch fish. Their calls are a haunting moaning or yodeling. Seeing this bird is rare, and a real treat to document.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.