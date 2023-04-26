Nothing common about it

David Winegar/Park City Photography LLC (ParkCityPhotography.NET)

David Winegar, a Parkite and award-winning wildlife photographer, was at Silver Springs Little Lake Tuesday when he saw a common loon, also known as a great northern diver, grabbing a bite to eat — a sizable cutthroat trout.

Winegar explains: “The Loon is a mythical bird that stops in Northern Utah during its spring migration to the northern U.S. and Canada. Loons mainly eat fish feeding in crystal clear lakes, where they can see underwater, and are superb swimmers with torpedo-like bodies designed to catch fish. Their calls are a haunting moaning or yodeling. Seeing this bird is rare, and a real treat to document.”

