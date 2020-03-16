Number of coronavirus cases in Summit County grows to 13

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.

Summit County health officials said Tuesday evening that there are now 13 known cases of COVID-19 in the county.

That figure includes both residents and visitors, according to a release.

Officials indicated they will not provide further information about the patients.

The first case in the county was announced Wednesday. By Saturday, the number of patients had grown to five, including the first known instance in the state of someone becoming infected through community spread. That case involved a man who works at the Spur Bar and Grill on Main Street and who had not traveled recently or been in close contact with another person known to be infected.

According to officials, the presence of community spread means all areas of the county are at the same level of risk. They urge residents to wash their hands and sanitize commonly touched items, self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Residents should also practice social distancing.

People who have symptoms are asked to call their health care providers, rather than going to a hospital or clinic in person, to lower the risk of spreading the virus to others.

“We all need to be taking the same precautions,” said Rich Bullough, the county’s health director.