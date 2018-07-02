Oakley gears up for Fourth of July celebration

Oakley residents are gearing up for the annual Independence Day Rodeo and Celebration over the Fourth of July weekend.

The town has observed the holiday with a gathering and associated activities for more than 80 years. The event is one of the city's largest economic draws of the year, according to Mayor Wade Woolstenhulme. Woolstenhulme said it generates a significant amount of revenue for the city ­— about $157,000. It helps provide money for a bond the city approved to pay for its facilities.

"It saves the taxpayers a lot of money and it pays for itself," he said.

Several events are taking place in Oakley in the days leading up to the Fourth of July celebrations. The Youth Open Horse Show kicks off the week Saturday at 10 a.m.

The 82nd annual Oakley PRCA Rodeo is scheduled to be held July 4, 5, 6 and 7. Each show will be followed by fireworks. Tickets are $15 per event. But, it is completely sold out.

Saturday, July 1, is Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night at the PRCA Rodeo, where contestants and spectators are encouraged to wear pink to promote breast cancer awareness. All proceeds will benefit women in the Kamas Valley who have been affected by the disease.

"We have been able to help a bunch of ladies who are suffering from breast cancer here already and that is why we keep doing it year after year," said Tonia Walkenhorst, a committee member.

Several other events will take place in Oakley over the Fourth of July and the following weekend, including a parade, patriotic program, special needs rodeo, co-ed softball tournament, 5k race and activities for kids. The theme for this year's celebration is: American Dream.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The route begins on Center Street, near Weber Canyon Road, and will then travel along S.R. 32. It ends on Boulderville Road and the south entrance of the Oakley Rodeo Grounds.

Tiffiney Sutherland, a parade committee member, said the parade is a "huge part" of the Independence Day celebration. More than 50 floats were entered last year. Around 35 entries have registered as of Thursday.

"It's probably one of the bigger things that goes on besides the rodeo," she said.

Volunteers are responsible for organizing the Fourth of July holiday events. Woolstenhulme said he's put in several hours himself.

"That's the biggest part of it — the people that work to put this on," he said. "It creates a greater sense of community.

The following is a schedule of events:

Saturday, June 30

-10 a.m. Youth open horse show

Tuesday, July 3

-5 p.m. Slack

Wednesday, July 4

-7 a.m. 5k race

-10 a.m. Parade — begins at Center Street and State Road 32

-11:30 a.m. Patriotic Program and barbecue — Red Barn

-1 p.m. Jr. Rodeo and kids activities

-8 p.m. PRCA Rodeo- fireworks after the rodeo

Thursday, July 5

-4 p.m. Special Needs Rodeo

-8 p.m. PRCA Rodeo — Fireworks after the rodeo

Friday, July 6

-8 p.m. PRCA Rodeo — Fireworks after the rodeo

Saturday, July 7

-8 a.m. Breakfast at the Red Barn

-9 a.m. Softball tournament

-8 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Tough Enough To Wear Pink night, fireworks after the rodeo

For more information about the events or to purchase tickets contact Oakley City Hall 435-783-5753 or go to http://www.oakleycity.com.