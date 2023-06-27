Obituary: Albrecht Georg Kopp

Albrecht Georg Kopp

Provided Photo

January 27, 1932 – June 26, 2022

One year ago, we lost our beloved husband, father, and Opa, Albrecht Georg Kopp of Park City, UT. Born on January 27, 1932, he departed from this world on June 26, 2022, survived by his wife of 63 years, Ilse Kopp; his daughters and their spouses, Susi and Jay Livran of Edwards, CO, and Monika and Todd Brickson of Park City, UT; his granddaughters, Heidi and Zoe Livran and Dagny and Kaia Brickson; and his brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nephews in Germany.

A native of Munich, Germany, Albrecht studied brewing at Weihenstephan at the Techincal University of Munich and secured a job working for the Rheingold Brewery in New York. Not long after, he became a Brewmaster with Anheuser-Busch, Inc in St. Louis, MO, and then Merrimack, NH managing all aspects of the brewing process until his retirement.

Albrecht enjoyed the mountains and introduced his family to alpine skiing and hiking. In his retirement, he enjoyed nordic skiing in Willow Creek, kicking the soccer ball with his granddaughters, and visiting friends and family in Germany with his wife, Ilse. He possessed unwavering love and loyalty for his family and friends and always offered an attentive ear, sage advice, and a shoulder to lean on.

Rest in peace, dear Albrecht. May your spirit forever soar amidst the mountains you loved so much. We miss you, but your memory will forever live on in our hearts.