Obituary: Alex Henry
October 3, 1983 – April 8, 2022
Alexander Paul Henry, 38, of White Bear Lake, MN, passed away unexpectedly on April 8th, 2022 of diabetic complications.
He was born in St Louis Park, Minnesota but grew up in Park City, Utah. He also lived in Salt Lake City, Utah & Portland, Oregon. Alex was a very interesting, sweet, loving & humorous person. He had a eclectic taste in music, art, books & film. His dream job was to work in a record store or ticket office at a theater. He had many friends in the Salt Lake, Portland & Seattle area. He always brought a light into each room he walked into, a funny pun or quip and glistening a smile. He will forever be missed.
He is survived by his sister Alison Henry of Utah and his father Kevin Henry of Minnesota, among many friends and family that loved him dearly.
Private services will be held later. To send cards, condolences & memories of Alex to the family please send to Alison Henry at PO Box 1084 Kamas, Utah 84036
“Your body may be gone, I’m gonna carry you in. In my head, in my heart, in my soul. And maybe we’ll get lucky and we’ll both live again. “Song: Ocean Breathes Salty, by Modest Mouse
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User