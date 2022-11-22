Obituary: Anna Jean Mierzejewski
January 26, 1925 – November 12, 2022
Vita mutatur non tollitur! Stolat!
It’s so difficult to find words to describe such an extraordinary and exceptional Mother, Grandmother (Bobchi), Great Grandmother and friend. Anne’s life has been an inspiration for anyone who knew her. She touched so many lives and she was an example of love, kindness, patience and endurance for 97 years!
Anne was someone who was always will- ing to listen and help out…a truly magnifi- cent woman and will be remembered with warmth and love.
Anne was born and raised in New York and also lived an awesome and full life in New Jersey, Virginia and Utah. She was always so happy…
Anne passed away peacefully and is defi- nitely our families’ light of the world. She will always be deep within our hearts and minds forever.
Anne is survived by her son, Theodore, daughter, Christine, six grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren. We are all so grateful for her guidance. May Anne’s beautiful soul rest in everlasting peace with the Lord, her husband, Walter M, and
her son, Walter S.
In lieu of flowers, please make a dona-
tion to the “Hospice Foundation of Amer- ica”.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Fu- neral Parlor. Share your photos and mem- ories and view tribute slideshow at www. starksfuneral.com
